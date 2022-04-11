A pack of Snoopy sculptures have been smashed by vandals, just two days after they were unveiled as part of a charity exhibition to help rehome dogs.

A Dog’s Trail, a collaboration between Dogs Trust and local schools and organisations including the University of South Wales, popped up across Cardiff and South Wales on Friday (April 8).

Organisers said four sculptures had been damaged.

A Dog’s Trail announced that four sculptures have had to be removed due to vandalism, and called the news “devastating, not only for us but for the artists who put so much hard work into their designs”.

The victims of the vandals were “Peek a Boop” which was broken off its pedestal at Victoria Park, Cardiff, “A Dog’s Dream” at Cardiff City Hall, “Welsh Wildflowers” which had been settled at the rear of Caerphilly Castle and “Tally” in Llandaff Fields.

There are 40 large Snoopy sculptures as well as 75 Mini Snoopy sculptures across the entire trail.

The large sculptures were decorated by a range of artists, while the minis were designed and decorated by local schoolchildren and community groups.

The organisers tweeted: “A Dog’s Trail was designed to bring the people of South Wales together, to be a tourist in your own towns and cities and be proud of the creativity within the region.”

“We’re hopeful we can repair the sculptures and have them rejoin the pack, but we are urging the public to look after our Snoopy sculptures, take pride in the artwork and not climb or hang on them, to keep them looking their best.”

The trail aims to turn South Wales into an outdoor art gallery, encouraging people to explore the region and to raise funds for Dogs Trust’s rehoming centres in Bridgend and Cardiff.

The Snoopy sculptures and the Minis are part of the trail for eight weeks through to June 5, before the full-sized Snoopy sculptures are available to purchase at a charity auction.

The organisers added that they are in contact with the police about the damage and are also looking to see what its options are to stop it happening again.