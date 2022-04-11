Safety concerns have been raised about a public toilet in a popular tourist spot after a woman trapped inside could only get out when her husband paid 30p.

A notice inside the facility, on the Great Orme in north Wales, advises: "If you have someone who appears to be locked in the toilet, DO NOT PANIC. Reassure the individual that everything is okay."

Users are told to press the unlock button - but then wait 15 minutes and insert another 30p for the door to release.

Visitor Lucy Wishart, who became trapped inside, said on Facebook: ”Fortunately I had my phone to ring my husband who came to put another 30p in to let me out. This is really unacceptable.

“Imagine an elderly person getting locked in or a tourist travelling alone. The door is electronic and cannot be opened once inside.

"We reported it in the cafe and they said the council has been told many times. Consequently subsequent visitors had to lodge the door ajar with a rock whilst someone else stood outside.”

She added: "You have to have someone outside to put another 30p in. If not you can’t get out. I wasn’t bothered about the money. I was bothered about people’s safety.”

A spokesperson for Conwy Council says the toilet has been closed temporarily for repairs.

The spokesperson said: ”We have closed the toilet temporarily while the manufacturer inspects and fixes the lock and we make other repairs. “