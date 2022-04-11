A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 90-year-old man.

Paramedics were called to an address in Abergavenny on Tuesday April 5, after a man was found unresponsive outside a property.

The man was taken to hospital, however he later died from his injuries on Friday April 8.

Gwent Police say a 68-year-old women from Abergavenny has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on conditional bail.

The force is appealing for anyone with information which could assist the investigation to call 101, quoting log reference 2200115123.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.