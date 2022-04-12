Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a woman who is believed to be connected to an incident where an elderly woman was defrauded of several thousand pounds of her savings.

South Wales Police posted a photo of a woman on social media asking if the public recognised her face.

The suspect in the incident called a 94-year-old victim pretending to be from her bank.

The suspect then visited the victim at her home address and convinced her to hand over her bank card and stated that there was a problem with it and that a new one would be sent to her.

In a social media appeal, South Wales Police said: "Do you recognise this woman? We want to speak to her in connection with an incident where an elderly woman was defrauded of several thousand pounds of her savings.

"We believe there are several linked incidents where vulnerable elderly individuals have been targeted by the same individual involving a similar tactic.

"If you can help, please call us quoting reference 2200045193."

If you have any information, you can contact the police by calling 101 or by emailing SWP101@south-wales.police.uk.