Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has told fans jeering Gareth Bale that they are “whistling at the history of this club”.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro called on Real supporters to stop hounding Bale, who has come under fire from the Bernabeu Stadium fans.

Bale was jeered on Saturday when he made a late substitute appearance in Real’s 2-0 win over Getafe in La Liga, his first Bernabeu outing since February 2020.

The 32-year-old has only mustered five appearances for Real this term due to a string of injury issues.

Bale was pivotal in Wales' victory against Austria in March, with two brilliant strikes Credit: PA

In March, he angered Madrid fans when missing the clash with arch-rivals Barcelona, only to feature for Wales four days later in their win against Austria.

Casemiro urged the club’s supporters to stop getting on Bale’s back ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea in Madrid.

“I don’t agree when a player on my team is whistled,” said Casemiro. “We’re all on the same side, we have to support him.

“It’s never nice to hear a team-mate being whistled by our fans. I heard Bale being whistled the other day and I didn’t like that.

“He’s a historic player. When you whistle him you’re whistling at the history of this club.”

Bale has won four Champions League trophies, including in his home city of Cardiff in 2017 Credit: PA

Bale has won fourteen major trophies since joining Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2013, including four Champions Leagues, and has scored 81 goals for the Spanish giants in his 176 appearances.

However, his limited number of appearances in the last several seasons has seen him fall out of favour with fans of the club.

He further angered some supporters when he posed with a Welsh flag with the words 'Wales. Golf. Madrid' written on it, suggesting the club ranks lower than Wales and playing golf in his priorities.

Bale's contract comes to an end this summer, and his future remains uncertain.

He told reporters he "is not thinking about his future" in the build up to Wales' victory against Austria in March.