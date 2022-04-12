A 29-year-old man who murdered his estranged wife a week after she left him has been sentenced to life in prison.

Russell Marsh, from Flintshire, had denied murdering Jade Ward at her home in Shotton on August 26, 2021.

But on Wednesday (April 6), a jury at Mold Crown Court found him guilty of murder after two hours of deliberations.

Ms Ward, 27, was slashed, stabbed and strangled by Marsh in her own bed, before he buried her under a pile of clothes.

Marsh will now serve a minimum of 25 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Following today’s sentencing (April 12), Jade’s family paid tribute to the mother-of-four describing her as "the sunshine of (their) lives".

A statement read: “Jade was a kind and caring daughter who will be deeply missed by everyone.

“Jade was the sunshine in our lives, she was the glue that held us all together. She was also a devoted mum who would do anything for her children, a much-loved friend, daughter, sister, aunty, niece and granddaughter.

“Jade’s whole life was ahead of her and her death has left a void in all our lives.

“The family are very thankful to all of Jade’s friends and colleagues for their support, and to North Wales Police for the investigation that has led to today’s conviction.

"We ask that our privacy is respected and that as a family we can quietly grieve and continue to come to terms with this heartbreaking loss."

Tributes left for the mum-of-four

Detective Inspector Myfanwy Kirkwood, the deputy senior investigating officer, said: “For Jade’s young life to be cut so cruelly short in such tragic circumstances is beyond comprehension.

"Jade was much loved by her family and friends and I recognise that no words or verdict will ever bring back this young woman, but I hope today's outcome will bring a small sense of peace to Jade’s family.

"They have shown immense strength and courage throughout and I thank them for the way in which they have found the strength to assist my investigation team.

“On Wednesday, 25th August 2021, Jade had spent time with her four children, friends and family and had enjoyed the afternoon and evening. She was described as being happy and looking forward to her future.

"Russell Marsh took her future away by killing her and only he truly knows the reasons for his dreadful actions, leaving their four children without a mother.

“As a force, North Wales Police is committed to proactively identifying individuals who pose the highest risk of harm to women and girls, and actively manage those individuals to prevent or reduce offending.

“Violent men who harm women and girls should be in no doubt that we are coming after them."