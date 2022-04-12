Logan Mwangi: Lawyer's closing speech defending stepfather accused of murder

The lawyer of a stepfather who is on trial, charged with murdering his stepson, has given his closing defence speech at Cardiff Crown Court.

Logan Mwangi's stepfather John Cole, 40, is on trial with Logan's mother Angharad Williamson, 30, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot legally be identified. All three deny the charge of murder.

Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found dead in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, on the morning of July 31 2021.

He had suffered catastrophic injuries likened to those found on victims of high-speed crashes or someone who had fallen from a height.

On Tuesday morning (April 12 2022), John Cole’s barrister, David Elias QC stood up to make his closing defence speech.

Mr Elias again reiterated Cole’s denial that he assaulted Logan on the Thursday before he died.

Even so, he said, “the fatal injuries were not sustained on the Thursday before Logan died”, citing the medical evidence heard in the trial that the survival time from Logan’s injuries would have been hours rather than days.

“In a case where the prosecution cannot say who inflicted the fatal blow or blows, or when it was… the medical evidence does not in any way rule out what John Cole has told you”, Mr Elias said.

“Logan called John Cole ‘daddy’... are you going to write him off as the prosecution want you to do?, Mr Elias asked the jury.

Logan Mwangi's body was discovered in Sarn, Bridgend.

Cole’s barrister reminded members of the jury about witness evidence that, in Mr Elias’ words, “painted a picture of another side” of Cole.

He talked about the evidence of one witness who had seen Logan on a video call with Cole in the days before his death where the five-year-old had seemed happy, doing colouring in on the stairs.

He also said Cole had fought to see more of Logan and cared deeply about his parenting responsibilities to him.

“There is no irresistible inference that this was a team effort at all”, Mr Elias said in reference to the assault on Logan.

The barrister asked jurors to consider whether there are other conclusions they can come to, and to decide the matter on "evidence not theory".

He went on to question the mother-child bond of Angharad Williamson with Logan.

Mr Elias referred to witness evidence heard in the case, which he said suggested that their relationship had “changed”.

Williamson admitted that, on one occasion, she grabbed Logan and told him to “stop f****** lying”.

Mr Elias asked if this was truly only on one occasion.

He referenced other evidence from professionals heard in the trial that described Williamson as being “protective of John Cole” and reminded the jury that she had told police he “never laid a finger on me”.

On the issue of the videos Williamson was known to watch, including about ‘crocodile tears’ and acid baths, Mr Elias asked: “What sort of woman was she, or is she?”

In his speech, Mr Elias reminded the jury of evidence they heard from Joanne Brooks, a former inmate alongside Williamson at Eastwood Park prison.

He said her evidence showed Williamson had “revelled in the publicity” she was getting from her involvement in Logan’s death.

Mr Elias questioned why Williamson had said: “I’m not scared of him” if that was not true, and asked why she eventually told police she was planning to leave Cole, when she had not said that previously.

As he approached the end of his speech, Mr Elias asked the jury to look at the ‘route to verdict’ document supplied to them by the judge, which helps them structure their decision-making.

“We suggest to you that you can’t possibly be sure on the evidence that John Cole inflicted the injuries himself”, he said.

Mr Elias reminded the jury that Cole accepted taking Logan’s body to the river and said "what I did was disgusting and I deserve what I get for that" and has not sought to directly blame anyone else, saying he did not know what happened in the flat.

Mr Elias said Cole has maintained that account from the prepared statement he gave police in interview right through to his evidence to the trial from the witness box.

"Ask yourselves who is manipulative in this case? Who is not telling the truth?", he continued in reference to Williamson.

Mr Elias said the jury may be left with “nagging doubts” over exactly what happened to Logan in his final hours and days, even after hearing all the evidence, and therefore he implored them to come to ‘not guilty’ verdicts for Cole on counts one and two.

Cole has already pleaded ‘guilty’ to count three, perverting the course of justice.

At that point the court adjourned until Wednesday at 10am, when the court will hear the closing speeches of the other defence barristers.