The partner of Wales’ oldest breeding female Osprey has returned to Wales, two weeks after his mate.

The male osprey, Aran, safely returned to the nest at Glaslyn Ospreys near Porthmadog at around 4pm on Sunday, April 10.

His partner, Mrs G, returned from her migration for her 19th year, two weeks ago.

Volunteers at Glaslyn Ospreys were especially delighted to see Aran following an injury to his wing last summer which prevented him fishing and resulted in the loss of the pair’s three chicks.

Volunteers at the project provided fish for him on a feeding station close to the nest for some weeks and saw him gradually return to fitness, catching his own fish and carrying large sticks before he migrated last September.

Aran is unringed and thought to be about ten years old. He and Mrs G have successfully raised 15 chicks together since 2015.

Mrs G returned to Wales last month Credit: Glaslyn Ospreys

Ospreys make their migratory journeys alone to reach their wintering grounds many thousands of miles away. After spending the winter apart, they are re-united with the same mate when they return to the nest each spring.

Ospreys were relentlessly persecuted for centuries but are now protected species and conservationists have helped to successfully restore birds at several areas in the UK.

There are now six known osprey nests in Wales. Two in the Glaslyn Valley, one at Cors Dyfi near Machynlleth, one at Llyn Clywedog near Llanidloes, one at Llyn Brenig and another on private land in North Wales.

Visitors to Glaslyn can use telescopes to see the birds from the Visitor Centre and the new hide. There are also live broadcasts from the nest streamed directly to the Visitor Centre and Hide throughout the day.

The Centre is open from 10.30am to 4.30pm every day until the birds migrate in September.