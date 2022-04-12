Police say missiles were thrown at officers at Caia Park in Wrexham

Police in riot gear were called to an estate in Wrexham last night after a large crowd gathered.

Officers said missiles were thrown at them and cars and property were damaged.

North Wales Police confirmed it was dealing with an ongoing incident at 11.40pm last night and a police helicopter was seen flying above the Caia Park estate.

The force has not yet shared how the incident started, before "escalating quickly", but said an investigation is underway.

There was a heavy police presence last night at Caia Park

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called to deal with a large number of people causing a disturbance in Wynnstay Avenue, Wrexham. Additional officers in protective clothing were called after a number of missiles were thrown."Superintendent Owain Llewellyn added: “Our priority was ensuring the safety of people in the area and there was at one point a large number of officers there whilst we worked to calm the situation which had escalated quickly.

"Missiles were thrown at officers, although thankfully none were injured, but damage was caused to cars and property.“I appreciate that our presence on this scale and in protective clothing will have caused local concern and thank people for their patience whilst we worked to resolve the situation... I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101."