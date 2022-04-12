Principality Stadium to host UK's first major WWE for more than 30 years

Cardiff's Principality Stadium will host the first major WWE stadium event to be held in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years.

The home of Welsh rugby will host the event in September, the first time a major WWE event has been to the UK since Wembley Stadium hosted SummerSlam in 1992.

The event, which will see some of the world's biggest wrestling stars descend on the Welsh capital, is set to take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

An event in Cardiff has been the source of speculation over the last year, with it having a track record of hosting large scale indoor events and having a retractable roof.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc boasts programming regularly watched in more than a billion homes worldwide in 30 different languages.

The Principality Stadium has a record of hosting large-scale combat sport events, with Anthony Joshua fighting twice at the stadium Credit: PA

John Porco, WWE senior vice president, live events, said: “Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world.

“The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.”

Vaughan Gething, the Welsh Government's minister for economy has welcomed the announcement, claiming it will help raise Wales’ profile world-wide and further cement Wales’ reputation as a world-class events destination.

“Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA,” he said.

“This is set to be the perfect addition to a huge year of sport, entertainment and culture in Wales that will attract people from across the globe to experience what our country has to offer."

Mark Williams, manager at the Principality Stadium said: "We're extremely proud that Principality Stadium has been chosen by WWE to host this major event, which is testament to the stadium's reputation as a world class venue.

“Principality Stadium is unique in its position at the heart of the city centre, which will undoubtedly offer WWE fans an unrivalled event experience both inside and outside of the stadium and bring great benefit to the wider city of Cardiff."

Information regarding the event's name, ticket sales and further event updates will be released at a later date.