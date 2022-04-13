Play Brightcove video

A former Wrexham footballer with dementia has reacted to Ryan Reynolds' promise that he will make sure he sees the club play at the FA Trophy final in Wembley.

Hollywood duo turned Wrexham AFC owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have pledged to get Gareth Davies, 72, to the big game next month.

Gareth's daughter, Kate, begins the Twitter video with: "They all want you to go as guest of honour at Wembley. Everybody wants you to go."

After hearing the news, the former Wrexham captain who also went on to play for Wales three times, got emotional.

Responding to the #GetGarethToWembley campaign on Twitter, Ryan Reynolds posted: "Rob and I will make sure Gareth makes it to Wembley in comfort. He showed up for Wrexham AFC and we’ll show up for him."

The Hollywood star followed it up with the hashtag #GarethIsGoingToWembley.

The tweet blew up on social media, with more than 15,000 likes and 667 comments with people going on to celebrate the news.

In the clip, Gareth goes on to question "Why did he want me to go then?", to which his daughter responds "Because you're a legend - a Wrexham legend. I'll show you all the comments soon".

Gareth made a total of 490 appearances for Wrexham AFC in a career spanning 16 years, even playing alongside George Best in 1979 during his testimonial match.

With more than 120 comments, people were keen to show their support for both Gareth and the news.

One user posted: "Gareth - I watched you for years playing for Wrexham. Always utterly dependable and a total Wrexham legend. I’m delighted to hear this news - you thoroughly deserve this recognition! I wish you a great day at Wembley with your family."

Another person tweeted: "This is fantastic it's people like Gareth who've made this football club what it is today and should this is best possible way of saying thank you. Really hope he enjoys it."

This will be Wrexham's third appearance in the FA Trophy final. The club will go on to face Bromley at Wembley on 22 May.