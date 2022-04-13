Three men who stabbed a young father in a random attack and left him to die on the pavement have been jailed.

Ryan O'Connor, a 26-year-old father of one, was found unresponsive on Balfe Road in Alway, Newport just after 9pm on June 10 last year. He had suffered stab wounds and was later pronounced dead, shortly before his son's first birthday.

Mr O'Connor's injuries included a 13cm stab wound that pierced his lung and heart and damaged two rib bones. He received another deep wound through his right back muscles and slash wounds to his hands, resulting significant blood loss.

Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, said Mr O'Connor's killing "arose out of a robbery".

Joseph Jeremy, 18, and Lewis Aquilina, 20, were found guilty of murder.

He said that according to witnesses, after two or more of the men had stabbed Mr O'Connor using large, machete-like knives, they drove off at speed, laughing as they went.

Joseph Jeremy, 18, and Lewis Aquilina, 20, were found guilty of Mr O'Connor's murder. Kyle Rassis, from the Canton area of Cardiff, was found guilty of manslaughter.

In a victim impact statement, Mr O'Connor's family described him as "a pleasant, happy go lucky character and well loved by anyone."

They added he was: "senselessly taken from us. His untimely death has ripped the heart from his family.

"Ryan’s death has destroyed us all and everyone who knew him has lost something".

Passing sentence, the judge described the attack on Mr O'Connor as "vicious and cowardly."

Jeremy was jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years. He will be 42 before he can be considered for parole.Aquilina was jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years. He will also be 42 before he can be considered for parole.Raisis was handed a 12 year prison sentence.