A man was left devastated when he was told that if he didn’t get rid of his pet parrot, he would end up in a wheelchair.

David, 72, from Swansea, retired in 2012 and after spending more time at home, he noticed symptoms of breathlessness.

Concerned and not knowing the cause, David went to his GP, who referred him to a respiratory specialist at Morriston Hospital.

At hospital, David was told that he had developed an allergy to his parrot, Bobby, and if he didn't act soon he could end up on oxygen in a wheelchair.

David was advised that he was allergic to the dust that came off Bobby's feathers.

David said: “Bobby is an African Grey Parrot and is a big character, regularly chatting and singing to us! One time when we were away, a neighbour mistook him for a burglar. They could hear someone shouting ‘hello’ from inside our house. After a police search, they realised it was Bobby our parrot!

“After many tests and scans they informed me that I was allergic to dander which is the dust that comes off the feathers of the parrot, which you can become allergic to at any time.

“The specialist informed me that my lung capacity went down to 70% and if I didn’t remove Bobby from the house I would end up in a wheelchair on oxygen.

“I was so sad that he had to leave. We have had him at home with the family for 25 years.

"Bobby now lives with my daughter and still very much a big part of the family. "

David's symptoms and lung capacity returned to normal within nine months of Bobby leaving the house.

Joseph Carter, Head of Asthma + Lung UK Cymru, said: “Sadly our much-loved pets can trigger allergic reactions and asthma symptoms because of their feathers and fur. In David’s case, a powder called feather dander is released when birds clean their feathers, play or wash.

"If you’re breathing in dust caused by birds, you can develop an immune response called hypersensitivity pneumonitis. The symptoms include cough, shortness of breath and sometimes fever and joint pains. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms our advice is to see your GP."