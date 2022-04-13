A paramedic has died after being involved in a motorbike crash in Conwy, during a training exercise.

Mark Pell, 51, was riding his motorcycle during a course with the North Wales Police Driver Training Unit on Thursday 7 April when the collision happened.

The London Ambulance Service worker was airlifted to hospital but died a week later on 13 April.

Daniel Elkeles, Chief Executive of the London Ambulance Service, said Mr Pell was known by his colleagues as the "mother hen" who always wanted to make sure all his colleagues and equipment were taken care of.

The A5 in Pentrefoelas was temporarily closed last Thursday following the collision.

Mr Elkeles said: "I hear it was not uncommon to see Mark three hours after his shift had ended; tidying up, restocking and generally ensuring the station had what it needed to run efficiently.

"Mark will be remembered for the absolute care and support that he offered to his colleagues, which was only surpassed by the care and compassion he gave to his patients.

"Mark undoubtedly exemplified everything that is great about the London Ambulance Service, and London and Londoners owe him a massive debt of gratitude for his 28 years of dedicated service. He will be greatly missed.

"My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Mark’s father, Roger, mother, Marilyn, sister, Sarah, and partner, Sarah Jane at this extremely difficult time.

"I am also thinking of Mark’s wider family, friends and colleagues across the Service. We would ask that people continue to respect the privacy of Mark’s friends, family and loved ones at this time."

Mr Pell worked for The London Ambulance Service for almost 28 years after joining in August 1994 as a Qualified Ambulance Person - a job title he was extremely proud of, colleagues said.

He spent most of his career at stations in London before joining the Motorcycle Response Unit (MRU).

Mr Pell was riding his motorcycle during a course with the North Wales Police Driver Training Unit when the collision happened.

The crash happened around 2:30pm on the A5 in Pentrefoelas, Conwy, and saw the road closed for several hours afterwards.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash - an HGV, a pick-up and three motorcycles.

Another MRU paramedic was also riding a motorcycle that was involved in the crash. They were admitted to hospital too but have since been discharged.

Two other individuals from the HGV were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor by Ambulance.

Chief Superintendent Alex Goss of North Wales Police said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our Emergency Service colleagues, and our heartfelt sympathies go to Mr Pell’s family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.

"A full investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of this collision and we appeal to anybody who may have been travelling along the A5 shortly before 2:30pm on Thursday, 7 April, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact officers as soon as possible.”

Due to the involvement of the North Wales Police Driver Training Unit, the incident was referred to the independent police watchdog (the IPOC) who have determined that the investigation should be managed locally by North Wales Police.