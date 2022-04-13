The UK Government has published details of its replacement scheme for European Union funding, saying that it fulfils a promise to match previous levels of money.

But the Welsh Government says the Shared Prosperity Fund is a broken promise because it means Wales will get hundreds of millions of pounds less than it received from the EU.

For the last two decades, Wales has received significant funds from the EU, estimated at around £375m a year in aid known as ‘structural funding.’

It was targeted on very specific areas of Wales known as “West Wales and the Valleys” which was spent on regeneration projects and community schemes.

As part of Brexit and election pledges, Boris Johnson’s government has repeatedly promised that Wales and other devolved nations will receive at least as much from proposed replacement funds.

It says it’s delivered that promise with the unveiling today of details of the Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) after years of delay.

There’ll be £585m worth funding from the fund for projects in Wales over the next three years. Instead of going to certain parts of Wales it will be available to projects across the country.

Decisions on the way it’s spent will be made by regional committees led by local government in those regions with “input” from relevant MPs, businesses and voluntary groups.

Unlike under the EU scheme, the Welsh Government won’t have a decisive say over spending decisions.

Ministers in London say it will be a more flexible system than the EU funds and with less bureaucracy.

However some of the money, more than £101m, is already earmarked for a UK-wide adult numeracy programme called Multiply.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said “The Shared Prosperity Fund will bind together the whole of the UK, while tackling inequality and deprivation across all four nations.

“I’m sure that the proposals for spending the fund will lead to substantive improvements to people’s lives in Wales, especially in areas where there is the greatest need.”

The Welsh Government has strongly criticised both the amount of money involved and the way that the SPF will be run.

Ministers in Cardiff say that the £585m over three years is much less than the £375m which Wales has been getting every year from Brussels.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said, “Despite the manifesto promises made by the UK Government, post-EU funds leave Wales with less say, over less money.

“It remains the case that Wales will lose more than £1bn that could have been used to grow the economy and support some of our most disadvantaged communities.”

Plaid Cymru’s Parliamentary Leader Liz Saville Roberts echoed that point, saying that “The Tories promised in 2019 to replace EU cash with a programme that was ‘fairer’ and better tailored to Wales’ economy. They have broken that promise.

“Already below what was promised and failing to even match EU funding, this so-called Shared Prosperity Fund will leave Wales and our communities £1bn worse off.”

When I put that to Simon Hart, he insisted that the amount being spent in Wales will be the same under the UK scheme as it was under the EU scheme.

“There's the £585 million over three years, which is the Shared Prosperity Fund. Then there's the Community Ownership Fund and then there's the Community Renewal Fund, a lot of funds I do accept, plus the £2.5 billion per year increase to the block grant plus - and this is a bit everybody forgets - there is still money coming in from the EU tailing off.

“As that EU money tails off - it's about £300 million this year - so the Shared Prosperity Fund kicks in, so the line is relatively flat in terms of the funding.

“We've always described it as not a penny less; it’s a combination of our money ramping up, UK Government money ramping up as the EU money tails off.”

In Scotland and here in Wales, the Conservatives’ political opponents have accused them of using the SPF as a way of undermining devolution and bypassing the devolved governments of the nations.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said that it has been calling for a joint approach to the scheme’s development.

“In recent weeks, we have engaged in intensive talks with the UK Government to try and secure a pragmatic way forward. Although there has been some movement, the funding plans set out today simply do not reflect the needs of Welsh communities. We are concerned that far too little will reach those communities most in need.”

And Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville Roberts said: “Where EU funding to Wales was allocated to communities by our government according to need, this post-EU regional funding regime depends on the ‘input’ of and advocacy by MPs at a time when the Westminster Government is cutting the number of Welsh MPs by a fifth.

“By dividing Wales into 22 separate economic regions, reducing the number of MPs, and cutting corners with funding, Westminster is setting the scheme up to fail.”