The stepfather of a five-year-old boy found dead in a river "drove some sort of wedge" between the boy and his mother, a court has been told.

Logan Mwangi was found dead in the River Ogmore in Bridgend, on the morning of July 31 2021. He had suffered catastrophic injuries likened to those found on victims of high-speed crashes.

Logan's mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, his stepfather John Cole, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot legally be identified, are on trial at Cardiff Crown Court accused of murder. All three deny the charge.

At the start of Wednesday’s court session, Peter Rouch QC, representing Angharad Williamson, stood up to begin his closing speech.

He implored the jury to not allow emotion to get in the way of their decision-making, asking them to reach a verdict in a “balanced, even handed and objective way”.

Mr Rouch referred to the prosecution’s argument that Williamson’s behaviour after Logan had been reported missing had all been an act designed to cover up for his alleged murder.

He said by the time they had watched body-worn camera footage by police, their view would already have been clouded towards Williamson.

“You’d already been conditioned hadn’t you that it had all been a sham”, he said.

“How many of you looked at this footage… in a fair and objective way?

"If you had seen that footage on the news, would you have condemned her?”, Mr Rouch continued.

In reference to evidence heard in the trial that claimed Williamson had never cried a genuine tear, her defence barrister asked the jury if they had heard of the expression “all cried out”.

He went through a list of witnesses who had described Williamson as being “hysterical and crying”, and compared that to how other witnesses had described John Cole and the youth’s demeanour in the hours and minutes after Logan was reported missing.

Mr Rouch then began talking about John Cole, Logan’s step-father.

“He told you lie, after lie, after lie”, he suggested to the jury.

He referred to Cole’s claim that Williamson lied when she said Cole had claimed to have been in the special forces.

“That doesn’t bear scrutiny”, Mr Rouch said.

He highlighted the fact that witness Ethan Bevan, a friend of Cole, had previously told the court that Cole had told him the same.

A court artist's impression of Angharad Williamson. Credit: PA / Elizabeth Cook

Mr Rouch then asked the jury to reconsider evidence given by Cole during the trial about a black Nike bag, which he said he had used to carry Logan’s lifeless body down to the river.

The first mention of this black sports bag came only weeks into the trial, and was never mentioned to police.

“He says it now for one reason and one reason only, to protect [the youth]... so that [the youth] wouldn’t have been able to see Logan’s body” on their route towards the River Ogmore.

“It’s an outright lie”, Mr Rouch concluded.

The youth denies knowing what Cole was carrying when he followed closely behind in the dark, as witnessed on CCTV.

Mr Rouch said the jury should take into account the fact that Williamson has no previous violent criminal convictions.

He compared her criminal record with Cole’s who has multiple convictions, including for assault, battery and perverting the course of justice.

“When Angharad Williamson says John Cole was someone to be feared… there is evidence to support this”, Mr Rouch said.

Mr Rouch then told the jury about items of evidence that he would have wanted to ask the youth defendant, had he decided to give evidence from the witness box.

A view of the River Ogmore, in the vicinity of where Logan's body was found. Credit: PA

These questions surrounded the youth’s behaviour and actions on the night when Cole carried Logan’s body to the river, and the following morning when police arrived.

The barrister moved on to discuss Logan’s injuries.

“Ask yourselves the obvious questions, who was likely to have carried out such an attack with heavy blows, likely to have punched, kicked and stamped?

“Who was it who indicated they wanted to harm Logan and who afterwards said they knew who assaulted Logan? Angharad Williamson doesn’t feature in any of those categories.

“Who was it that didn’t like Logan and was prepared to do him harm?”, Mr Rouch continued.

Mr Rouch referred to the evidence of Rhiannon Hales, a best friend of Angharad Williamson. She had described Logan as: “A mummy’s boy. She loved him and he loved her”.

Referring to Cole again, Mr Rouch suggested to the jury: “Whether deliberately or not he drove some sort of wedge between Angharad and Logan”.

Mr Rouch went on to talk about evidence heard during the trial about the youth defendant.

Various witnesses had described him as having a fascination with killing and violence, and others had recalled him singing songs about wanting to kill children.

“[The youth] had no affection for Logan”, Mr Rouch said, “he is someone who wanted to hurt Logan and someone who can be violent”.

Mr Rouch asked the jury to reconsider the CCTV and phone evidence in this case. He said anyone could have been watching Youtube on Williamson’s phone, and said there was “no fingerprint” that proves which person was operating her phone.

He said the blindspot for the CCTV at the front of Logan's house meant it could not be proved that Williamson was the only person at home capable of opening Logan's curtain and switching lights on and off in the middle of the night.

The barrister also bemoaned “meaningless” and “virtually worthless” reports by police analysts. They examined Williamson’s phone and ran tests to see whether applications could register activity automatically, without any active involvement with the phone by a person.

He concluded that the prosecution had been unable to prove conclusively that Williamson was awake and therefore aware of Logan’s body being taken from the house.

The barrister asked the jury to acquit Williamson of the charges of murder and perverting the course of justice. On count two, causing or allowing the death of a child, Mr Rouch said the jury should take into account Williamson’s “personal circumstances and characteristics” before judging reaching a verdict. He asked them to acquit Williamson on that count too.

A court artist's impression of John Cole. Credit: PA

With that, Mr Rouch thanked the jury and sat down before the court took a break for lunch.

The final closing speech by the barristers in this case began on Wednesday afternoon.

“He could be highly inappropriate… he could be mean”, Mr John Hipkin QC said of his client, the youth defendant.

“His treatment of others, or of animals, is not going to endear him to you.

“Nowhere in the reams of evidence is there any evidence that [the youth] caused really serious harm. What we say is, he is who he is…. But this is a million miles away from murder."

Mr Hipkin said to the jury: “There is no evidence that [the youth] attacked Logan.

“The cruelty, who was that from? The adults.

“And who has lied, and lied and lied? The adults.

“The case against [the youth]… is based entirely on the character references made about him”, he said.

With that, Mr Hipkin finished his closing speech and sat down.

Addressing the jury, Mrs Justice Jefford DBE said the trial would now adjourn until next week. “I have no doubt you will not be able to put this case out of your minds over the Easter break”, she said, wishing them a pleasant few days off from the trial.

The judge will begin her summing up of the facts in this case on Tuesday next week at 10:30am.