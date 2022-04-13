Play Brightcove video

The moment an ambulance sent from Wales is hit by a missile in Ukraine.

A further two ambulances have been sent to Ukraine from Wales after the first one was blown up by a missile.

Video footage showed the ambulance, which was fundraised by an A&E doctor in Wales, being hit before heavy smoke appears.

Dr Mateo Szmidt, an emergency medicine consultant at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, has since managed to raise more than £27,000 to help send more ambulances and medical supplies to the war-torn country.

Speaking about the important of this support, Dr Szmidt explained: "These ambulances are being destroyed as we've seen on video footage.

"They're life saving equipment that is there for one purpose - that is to save people's lives and provide assistance to the people that need it."

The A&E consultant has been working closely with British-Ukrainian aid. A total of four ambulances have been transported to the frontline in Ukraine with additional support from private donors.

Currently, the third vehicle is being drive by Dr Aled Jones and contains all the spare parts to help fix the shelled ambulance.

After this, it will then be driven further by British-Ukrainian aid volunteers who will drive it to Mykolaiv.

Dr Mateo Szmidt has been fundraising for emergency supplies to be sent to Ukraine.

Dr Szmidt said the efforts to purchase ambulances with British-Ukrainian aid had been "working well".

Looking ahead to the coming days and weeks, Dr Szmidt has said he will continue to purchase vehicles for the people of Ukraine: "The longterm plan is, as the conflict continues, to continue buying ambulances.

"We've got a lot of good connections with hospitals and trusts who are donating medical equipment.

"Even people outside trusts are getting medical equipment for us, so we're going to be continuing to send ambulances full of medical supplies to areas where they are needed."