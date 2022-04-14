All eyes on June 5 as Wales learn of date with World Cup destiny

By ITV Cymru Wales journalist Gareth Axenderrie

The wait is over. Or at least half of it is. Cymru fans finally know when their side will take to the pitch for one final push to reach their first World Cup since 1958.

Wales, having finished second in their qualifying group and beaten Austria last month in a play-off semi final, will return to the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, June 5 for the play-off final.

Their opponents? Scotland or Ukraine.

Delayed because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Scotland vs Ukraine in Glasgow is now pencilled in for June 1.

The one certainty for Wales is that the game will be home. And whether it's Scotland or Ukraine making the trip to Cardiff, it is sure to be a momentous occasion.

There was plenty of solidarity showed to Ukraine when Wales took on Austria in Cardiff in March Credit: PA

Wales are unbeaten at home in 18 games. The Cardiff City Stadium is the side's spiritual home. The players back themselves in front of anybody in front of Y Wal Goch.

However, both sides would bring a dangerous weapon with them to Cardiff: emotion.

If it is Ukraine, the world's support is sure to flood behind the men in blue and yellow. The emotion of Ukraine going for glory under the shadow of a conflict will be palpable.

If it is the Scots who make the journey to Cardiff, it will be a Celtic cup final. They say knockout cup football and derby matches level sides. Scottish players know Welsh players and vice-versa. Before kick off, 'Flower of Scotland' will aim to neutralise 'Hen Wlad fy Nhadau'. After the referee blows the whistle, every 50-50 ball will also be met head on.

Wales will still fancy themselves, roared on by The Red Wall, Yma o Hyd rousing the troops, the national anthem in the last quarter acting as a collective shot in the arm in the dying stages.

Bale and Ramsay have had distinguished careers. A World Cup appearance with Wales would be jewel in both players' crowns Credit: PA

And so, with a level of certainty now in place, the countdown to June 5 begins.

Fans will already be booking time off work and making travel plans for the weekend.

Womanby Street will be putting in orders with breweries. Sales of bucket hats are inevitably set to spike.

On the field, it'll be a case of fingers firmly crossed. Messrs Ramsay, Allen and Bale will need to not just stay fit but peak in June. James, Johnson, Wilson, et al. will also need to hold their fitness and form over the closing stages of a busy club run in.

Wales will have a Nations League match four days before the big final, away in Poland. Rob Page's side have worked hard to dine in the top division of the tournament, but the big quandary will be balancing giving the big players game time against risking injury.

There are 52 days until Wales' date with World Cup destiny. A nation will tick them off one by one.

Wales June Fixtures

June 1 | Poland v Cymru (UEFA Nations League)June 5 | Cymru v Scotland or Ukraine (FIFA World Cup Final Play-Off)June 8 | Cymru v Netherlands (UEFA Nations League)June 11 | Cymru v Belgium (UEFA Nations League)June 14 | Netherlands v Cymru (UEFA Nations League)