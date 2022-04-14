Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after a musician was allegedly slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub.

Morris 'Mo' Pleasure, who performed with popular band Earth, Wind and Fire, has lived in Aberystwyth for 18 months with his wife Kedma Macias, who is from the town.

He said the residents have been "so welcoming" but said on April 3 he was slapped on the head and racially abused outside Pier Pressure at around 2am.

Dyfed Powys Police said officers have carried out all possible lines of enquiry and are now appealing for help from the public.

They would like to identify the person in the above CCTV images, who may have information that could help the investigation.

Following the incident, Mo said: "Aberystwyth is a magical place that has become home for my family over the last year and a half.

Morris 'Mo' Pleasure is also Bette Midler's musical director and a keyboardist in Michael Jackson's final touring band. Credit: Media Wales

"The people of Aber have been so welcoming to me and the support I’ve had since this incident happened has been overwhelming.

"My wife and I have a little girl so we feel we have a responsibility to call out racism when we see and hear it, with the hope that our daughter doesn’t have to come across this type of abuse in her life.

"It was a deeply upsetting experience and I hope the police are able to identify who did this to me and prevent this person from attacking anyone else."

Anyone who knows who the person is, or if you believe you are pictured, should contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

This can be done either online here or by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or phoning 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Please quote reference DP-20220403-118

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.