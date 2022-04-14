Coronavirus restrictions for businesses in Wales are to be scrapped, the First Minister has announced.

From Monday, April 18, businesses will no longer be legally obliged to carry out covid risk assessments and will instead be "encouraged" to operate in a safe way.

But the legal requirement to wear face coverings in health and social care settings will remain in place for the next three weeks, which the Welsh Government said is intended to offer "ongoing protection to those most vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus."

The announcement follows the Welsh Government's latest three-weekly review of the regulations.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said that while there has been a rise in cases over the past few weeks, we are "beginning to turn a corner".

He continued: “Retaining face coverings in health and social care settings will help to control the spread of coronavirus in places where some of the most vulnerable people in our society are being treated and live, while also helping to protect staff.

“We’re keeping this specific requirement in place while we continue with our gradual and cautious approach towards moving beyond the emergency response and away from the legal protections, which have been in place for the last two years.

“This doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. Unfortunately coronavirus is still with us – we’ve seen a spike in infections over the last month, with large numbers of people falling ill and a surge in hospital admissions.

“We hope we are beginning to turn the corner. But it’s really important we all continue to take steps to protect ourselves and each other. Everything we do can and does make a difference to the people around us – just as it has since the start of the pandemic."

The next three-weekly review of coronavirus regulations in Wales will be carried out by 5 May.