A man needed to have surgery after he was attacked by a "pit bull type" dog in Wrexham town centre.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack which happened on Monday, April 4 at around 5:30pm, when the man was walking along the St Giles link road in the town centre.

Police say the dog's owner, who was sat on a bench with two others close to the public toilets, had the animal on a lead but it broke free and bit the man as he walked past.

The man was injured and subsequently required surgery.

A police spokesperson said: "We would urge anyone who witnessed this incident to make a report online: https://orlo.uk/1l0Mc or via 101, quoting incident reference 22000231887."