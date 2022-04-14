Police appeal for information about missing 15-year-old in Abergavenny

Police are appealing for information to find a 15-year-old boy reported missing in Abergavenny.

Iestyn Fullalove was last seen in Abergavenny at around 4.20pm on Saturday, April 9 and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, of slim build, around 5 feet 7 inches tall and has brown hair.

Iestyn was last seen wearing black joggers, a black coat and black trainers and has links to the Caerphilly, Ebbw Vale and Pontypridd areas.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting 2200117031 or to make contact via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.