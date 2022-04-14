Wrexham AFC has issued a statement reminding supporters against illegal and unacceptable behaviour as the club's season nears a climactic end.

The club has received fines totalling more than £5,000 during the course of this season, with the outcome of further cases against the club still pending.

Wrexham currently sit second in the National League, eight points behind first placed Stockport County with eight games to play.

They also head to Wembley Stadium for the final of the FA Trophy against Bromley on May 22.

With the side's form in the ascendancy and excitement building ahead of a promotion push that would see them return to the football league, the club has warned against unacceptable behaviour.

Wrexham have the highest average attendance in non-league football this season Credit: PA

It says it will seek to recoup the cost of any future fines and damage caused to club property from individuals deemed to have engaged in such behaviour.

A statement on the club's website reads: "The club understands the emotion and passion that comes with attending the match as a fan, but must reiterate that the safety of players, managers and supporters on both sides remains our priority.

"The vast majority of fans have – and continue to – support the Club in an appropriate manner and are a credit to Wrexham AFC, but we will seek the strongest possible punishment for those who enter the field of play during matches, or engage in any other unacceptable behaviour.

"This includes the use of illegal substances and pyrotechnics, and the throwing of missiles, which has resulted in various banning orders this season."

There have been 13 full court-issued Football Banning Orders this season for incidents at matches involving Wrexham, as well as 29 bans issued by the club.

Fans have also been asked not to bring a bag to matches unless necessary, with small bags to be searched and tagged, and random searching due to be undertaken on entry to the ground.

The statement continued: "The club would like to thank all supporters for their co-operation in this area, and would also like to thank North Wales Police and other local authorities for their continued support and assistance in dealing with these matters.

"We look forward to the remaining games of the current campaign and continuing to foster a safe, family-friendly environment for all supporters."