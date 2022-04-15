A man who drunkenly crashed his car before driving it the wrong way down a dual carriageway past a police vehicle has been sentenced.

James Brannigan, 42, had been trying to get to a casino in Cardiff and was more than twice the legal drink drive limit when he crashed his Mitsubishi Outlander on the A4232 at 2.55am on October 8. He had missed his turn for Leckwith and collided with the central reservation.

He then "panicked", said the prosecution, before performing a u-turn in his damaged car and driving the wrong way up the dual carriageway - at one point side by side with a police vehicle which was travelling on the other carriageway.

The police turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to stop Brannigan but he carried on driving.

He then took a turn off a slip road before stopping his vehicle at a supermarket car park, where he was arrested and breathalysed, giving a reading of 73mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

The defendant, of Pennard Drive, Southgate, Swansea, pleaded guilty to drink driving and dangerous driving.

Defence barrister David Leathley claimed his client was "oblivious" to the police when he drove on the wrong side of the road and believed he was in a "position of peril" in the dual carriageway. Sentencing, Recorder IWL Jones said: "It's frightening to think what would have happened if another car had come and if there had actually been a collision... It's luck more than anything else which means these are the only charges you are facing."

Brannigan was sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for two years and made subject to a four month curfew and ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay £420 in court costs.