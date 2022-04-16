A hedgehog has been burnt to death in a "horrific" attack at a park in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

It is understood that a group of youths set fire to the creature between 5-6pm on Thursday, before it was rescued by a member of the public.

Despite being taken to a charity that helps rehabilitate sick and injured hedgehogs, it could not be saved.

It said the incident would have left the hedgehog in "unimaginable" pain.

Pictures show the hedgehog's melted spines.

Posting on their Facebook page, Hedgehog Helpline said: "Last night one of our voluntary carers was called by a neighbour to attend an incident in the local park.

"A group of youths had set fire to a hedgehog, a member of the public removed the hedgehog from the situation and our carer was transported to our nearest field hospital.

"Unfortunately due to the injuries, the hedgehog was euthanised.

"We cannot express how much pain she would have been in. This is the most horrific wildlife crime against a defenceless animal."

The charity said the incident has been reported to police as a wildlife crime, and praised those who tried to help the hedgehog.

A South Wales Police spokesperson urged witnesses to come forward with any information that might help with their investigation.

The RSPCA said it is aware of the incident and is looking into it.