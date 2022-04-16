A walker has been airlifted to hospital with "significant injuries" after falling around 30ft while scaling a mountain in Snowdonia.

Crews from the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation received reports of calls for help from the fallen scrambler on Friday.

He had fallen near Waterfall Gulley on Tryfan's north ridge.

A coastguard helicopter was called out and 15 mountain rescuers attended the incident, which lasted almost five hours.

The casualty was airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd. Credit: Hero Douglas/Luca Celano/Paul Terry/Dave Brown/Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation

The casualty was flown straight to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor where his condition is unknown.

It was one of three callouts attended by crews from the rescue team on Good Friday.

Rescuers were called to an incident in Deganwy, where a 67-year-old man had hurt his leg in the quarries.

Meanwhile a woman had to be carried back to her car after slipping on a wet slope and injuring her ankle near Llyn Cowlyd.