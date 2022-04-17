One person has died and another is in a critical condition following a car crash near Prestatyn, Flintshire, on Easter Sunday.

North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses of the collision on the A548 in Gronant in the early hours of the morning.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes said: "A silver BMW was involved in a collision this morning.

"One person has been taken to hospital and is in a critical condition and sadly the other person in the vehicle has died.

"A family liaison officer has been appointed.

"We are appealing to anybody who was in the area or may have witnessed the collision that occurred at approximately 4.54am to contact us."

Witnesses or anybody with information or dash-cam footage that might assist the investigation are asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000263059.