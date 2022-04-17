Human faeces have been discovered by a Snowdon walking guide on one of its most popular paths, as visitors flocked to the area for Easter.

Gemma Davies, who runs guided hikes and rock climbing tours, said she also witnessed someone defecating on the mountain's railway line.

In a Facebook post, she said she was "totally disgusted" at the state of the Llanberis path on Saturday morning - having found stools in paper cups and under stones.

Ms Davies was "horrified" to have to warn people to "mind the poo" while leading a sunrise hike up Wales' highest mountain.

She added that it felt "incredibly unhygienic at the summit", and she couldn't wait to descend.

Snowdonia National Park's landscapes attract millions of visitors every year. Credit: PA Images

Snowdonia National Park Authority said nothing unusual had been reported, but Ms Davies claimed the toilets at Snowdon's summit were closed, along with the café.

She told the BBC that "there were no toilets open at the bottom when we got to the bottom after a seven hour hike"."There was a lot of stool in paper cups, under stones, and as we were descending it was on the path," she explained.

"I caught a guy going to the toilet on the railway line. He quickly pulled up his pants and tried to make a quick getaway. But I had already seen it, my group had already seen it. And we had to walk past it as well."

Wales saw hotter temperatures than Greece, Turkey and the south of Italy on Saturday, sparking a surge in tourists to its beauty spots.

North Wales Police slammed drivers for parking "dangerously and inconsiderately" in the national park - a problem that has plagued the area since the surge in staycations.

The force said it removed several vehicles parked dangerously on the A5 in the Nant Ffrancon area, particularly around Ogwen Lake.