Congestion and crashes on A55 and major roads on busy bank holiday Monday

A tanker and two vehicles crashed on the A55 in the latest of a series of Easter bank holiday accidents on the expressway.

Paramedics attended the scene of the three vehicle collision at Llanfairpwll, Anglesey just before 1.30pm.

Four reported crashes happened on the A55 on Monday (April 18).

The accident happened on the eastbound carriageway between J7a Glan Menai Junction and J8, Lon Pant.

There were long lines of traffic as people travelled on bank holiday Monday Credit: Daily Post

The Inrix traffic monitoring system said it blocked one lane and caused "queuing traffic".

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed they were at the scene. The lane has now fully reopened.

In total there have been four crashes on the A55 so far, as well as accidents on the A494, sparking long delays, as the Easter Bank Holiday exodus got underway in earnest.

Motorists were warned to factor in extra time for their journeys, as thousands took to the roads to return home after the break.

Half an hour delays delays were reported in Flintshire eastbound, between Holywell and Northop, after a two vehicle crash, at around 11.30am, with routes through Holywell also snarling up as motorists tried to avoid the collision site.

Snarl-ups were also reported in Denbighshire from Pant-Y-Dulath to the A494 at Ewloe, as motorists also felt the effects of the earlier collision.

Queues also formed after a van travelling east was reported to be involved in a collision between Madryn and Dwygyfylchi, forcing congestion stretching back to Penmaenmawr.

Traffic Wales later said it was a broken down van.

Heavy traffic was also reported on the Britannia Bridge earlier, on the A548 in Kinmel Bay and Flint, the A494 at Druid in Gwynedd; and the A483 near Chirk.

Shortly before 1.30pm the Inrix traffic monitoring system also posted that there had been an accident on the A494 at the A541 Wylfa roundabout.

Traffic was reported to be "coping well". It was cleared soon after.

Traffic Wales wrote on Twitter: "Busy across the network today as people head home after a glorious weekend. Please allow additional time for your journeys."