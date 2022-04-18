A law requiring businesses to undertake specific Covid risk assessments has been lifted, meaning Wales now has just one coronavirus restriction remaining.

The requirement to wear face coverings in health and social care settings will remain in place for at least another three weeks, with the Welsh Government saying that measure would "offer ongoing protection to those most vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus".

Monday's change means it will no longer be a legal requirement for businesses to carry out specific Covid risk assessments although they will still be encouraged to take steps to work in a Covid-safe way.

Play Brightcove video

Steve Lewis, a bar and restaurant owner, said he welcomed the change but would continue conducting Covid risk assessments for insurance purposes and to make his staff feel safe.

He said: "It's definitely about time we tried to get back to normality [but] people are still scared to go out and it's affected business now for the past two years.

"But from the regulation point of view we'll probably carry on for insurance purposes and for making sure staff feel safe in work.

"We'll carry on doing our risk assessments for the foreseeable future really."

A spring immunisation programme is in place for eligible people including those who are immunosuppressed Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile a spring booster jab is available for specific groups of people.

People aged 75 and over, those living in care homes and people aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed are eligible.

Health boards will send invitations to those people, the Welsh Government said.

Wales' coronavirus death toll currently stands at 7,255, according to the latest data from Public Health Wales.

Read more: