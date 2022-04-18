Police say they need the public's help to find a man wanted in connection with a series of burglaries in Cardiff.

South Wales Police has described 29-year-old Ben Sullivan, from Riverside, as a "dangerous and violent individual."

The force has urged anyone who sees him not to approach him directly but instead to contact police.

Chief Inspector Sohail Anwar said: "Ben Sullivan is a dangerous and violent individual and while we need the public’s help to find him I would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him but to contact us directly.“He knows we are looking for him in connection with a series of dwelling and commercial burglaries and we will continue with our house to house and CCTV enquiries until we find him. Anyone who is helping him stay on the run will be targeted by officers too.”

Anyone with more information on the whereabouts of Ben Sullivan is urged to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2200121252.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.