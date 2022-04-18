South Wales Police has issued a stop and search notice meaning officers can stop and search anyone in Pontypridd, after reports of disorder and violence in Broadway.

The Section 60 notice took effect at 2:42am on Monday and is set to last until 2:41am on Tuesday morning.

It gives officers in uniform the power to stop and search pedestrians or vehicles suspected of carrying offensive weapons and was brought in after reports of violence, with police saying there could be a "further disturbance" in Pontypridd.

Superintendent Marc Attwell said: "The additional stop and search powers have been authorised as a precaution following reports of a fight involving a large number of people.

"The use of these powers is not a decision we take lightly and they are in place to keep the community of Pontypridd and its residents safe.“You will see officers patrolling the area to identify anyone intent on committing crime and we encourage anyone who has concerns to contact us.”