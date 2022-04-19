A Welsh MP has described being "trapped and surrounded by aggressive and abusive anti-vax protesters" outside the House of Commons earlier today (Tuesday 19 April).

Anna McMorrin, who represents Cardiff North, tweeted to say the experience was "truly terrifying" and she was "left shaking" afterwards.

Ms McMorrin recalled how she had been trying to enter the building when she encountered the protesters.

The Labour MP also expressed her thanks to the police officers "who were incredibly calm" and helped remove her from the situation safely.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "Met police officers deployed to outside of the Houses of Parliament where about 40 protesters were demonstrating, causing temporary road closure around Parliament Square, Tuesday 19 April.

"They were there from about 14:50hrs and left at around 16:20hrs.

"During the demonstration, an MP’s vehicle was prevented from entering the Houses of Parliament by the protesters. Police attended and ensured the car was able to enter though Carriage Gate.

"No arrests were made. Police are investigating the circumstances."

A House of Commons spokesperson said there are aware of an incident near the building which was attended by the police.

They added: "The ability for Members and Members staff to perform their Parliamentary duties safely is fundamental to our democracy. Abuse and intimidation of Members of Parliament is completely unacceptable.”