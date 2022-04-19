Former First Lady Hillary Clinton to join 2022 Hay Festival line-up

Former First Lady and US Senator, Hillary Clinton will join the 2022 Hay Festival line-up.

The author will appear in conversation with lawyer Helena Kennedy on Thursday 2 June as part of the festival’s Women & Power series.

Clinton served as the 67th Secretary of State after nearly four decades as an attorney.

She was also the first woman in US history to become the presidential nominee of a major political party, when she ran in the 2016 election.

She was the first woman in US history to become the presidential nominee of a major political party.

Hay Festival international director Cristina Fuentes La Roche said she was "honoured" to welcome Mrs Clinton to the literature festival.

She said: “We’re honoured to welcome Hillary Rodham Clinton to Hay Festival this spring, joining a vibrant programme to imagine the world anew.

"It’s been 35 years since writers and readers started sharing their stories together in our Festival tents and we have never needed these stories more urgently.”

Hay Festival

The Hay Festival is the world's leading art and literature festival, bringing readers and writers together to share stories and ideas in sustainable events to inspire, examine and entertain.

The festival will return between 26 May - 5 June 2022 for its first in-person spring event since 2019.The 35th edition of the Hay Festival will feature more than 600 writers, thinkers and performers in more than 500 in-person events over 11 days.