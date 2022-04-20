A parent has expressed their shock after having to carry their three-year-old near a large fight involving football fans with "bloody heads" and a man swinging a belt over his head.

Up to 40 people were involved in the fight outside Ninian Park station ahead of Cardiff City's match against Luton Town on Easter Monday.

South Wales Police were called to the "shocking" scene at around 2.45pm and dispersed the crowd.

"Shout out to the Luton bus that stopped outside Ninian Park station before the game," one person tweeted.

"Piled off. Punch ups. Bloody heads. And one fella swinging his belt over his head. Thrilled to walk down the steps carrying my 3 year old daughter as it kicked off."

Another Cardiff City fan, who did not wish to be named, was walking to the game when the fight started and said it was the worst incident he had seen in more than 30 years of attending Bluebirds matches.

He said: "A Cardiff fan had their head sliced open - I thought it was a bottle but it looked like it was a belt. There was blood everywhere.

"It was disgusting. This was unfolding about three metres away from us. More and more fans from Luton started piling off the bus. It just kicked off from there. You're talking a good five minutes of chaos."

The fan questioned why an opposition fans' bus was taking such a route toward the ground, saying: "95% of the fans were in the stadium. Someone could have got killed - it was lucky there was only a few straggling fans left.

"I've been going for 30-odd years and I've seen little skirmishes but this was full on. It was as bad as I've ever seen."

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Local policing inspector Kevin Deacy said: “South Wales Police will not tolerate any kind of violence and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have any video footage to contact us.

"The overwhelming majority of Cardiff City fans are well-behaved and passionate about their club and will no doubt be shocked by this incident.

"Whenever there is evidence of football-related disorder or violence we always pursue those responsible in order that appropriate action is taken."

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police and quote reference 2200127518.