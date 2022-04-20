The jury in the trial of a mother, stepfather and teenager accused of murdering a five-year-old boy has retired to consider its verdicts.

The body of Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore near his home in Sarn, Bridgend on July 31, 2021.

He was wearing mismatched pyjamas and had "catastrophic" internal injuries said to be the result of a "brutal and sustained assault".

When he died, Logan had been self-isolating for 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19 and had been made to stay in his room and treated like "a prisoner", the prosecution allege.

A court artist's impression of Logan's mother, Angharad Williamson, and stepfather, John Cole. Credit: PA

Logan's mother Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of Logan's murder.

All three are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including moving Logan's body to the river near Pandy Park, removing his clothing, washing bloodstained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.

Williamson and the youth pleaded not guilty to both offences, while Cole denies murder but has admitted perverting the course of justice.

After an eight-week trial, the jury of five men and seven women will now consider whether each defendant is guilty of either murder or manslaughter.

If they find Williamson and Cole guilty of neither, they can also have the option of convicting them of the lesser charge of causing or allowing the death of a child.

Both adults have been remanded in custody since they were charged, while the boy is in local council care.