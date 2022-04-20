A man has been taken to hospital after armed police were called to reports of a stabbing in Cardiff.

Officers were called to the scene of the incident in Madoc Road, Splott shortly before 9pm on Tuesday (April 19).

The man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales with injuries described as non-life threatening.

South Wales Police said it would have an increased presence in the area while the search for the suspect continues.

A spokesperson from the force said: "South Wales Police is investigating a report of stabbing in Madoc Road, Splott, at around 8.44pm yesterday (Tuesday 19 April).

"One male has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, with non-life threatening injuries.

"Residents can expect to see an increased police presence while enquiries continue to identify and arrest the suspect.

"Armed police were deployed as a precaution to ensure the safety of officers and the public.

"Understandably there is shock and worry within the community when an incident such as this happens.

"Levels of knife offences in the UK have risen over the last few years, and South Wales is no different to anywhere else in that respect.

"Cardiff remains a safe place and tackling knife crime is a priority for the force."

Anyone with more information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence 2200129209.