A man in his seventies has died in the Brecon Beacons after reportedly collapsing near Pen y Fan.

Wales Air Ambulance landed near Corn Du this afternoon, which is a summit of the twin topped Pen y Fan and the second highest peak in south Wales, to treat the man.

The police, Welsh Ambulance Service and a mountain rescue team also attended the incident. Despite their efforts, the man died at the scene.

A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police read: “We were called to a medical emergency on the Corn Du path, near the Tommy Jones memorial, in Storey Arms at around 2:30pm today (April 20).

"Unfortunately, despite the efforts of members of the public and medics, a man in his 70s died at the scene."

Corn Du is a popular walking route at the summit of the twin topped Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons National Park. It stands at 873m high. Credit: PA Images

A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson added: “We were called today at 2:21pm to an incident in the Brecon Beacons.

"We sent one emergency ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.”

A passerby, who did not wish to be named, said: “It was a sad shock to come across a medical emergency in the Beacons today, on a hot day in the mountains.

"It seemed a walker had collapsed and fellow walkers had come to their aid, contacting the emergency services and performing CPR, doing their very best. The air ambulance was on the scene really quickly - within about 20-25 minutes."Thoughts and prayers are with the walker, and sincerely hope they make it."