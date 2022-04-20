McDonald's apologises after girl, 8, bites into 'uncooked' chicken burger

Fast food chain McDonald's has apologised after a father said his eight-year-old daughter was served an uncooked chicken burger.

Simon Williams, from Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, said his daughter bit into a McChicken sandwich he purchased at their local chain to find the meat was "still freezing".

On closer inspection, Mr Williams said the chicken was "stone cold" and could have made his child "seriously ill" with food poisoning.

After a restaurant-level investigation, McDonald's concluded that the product had not been reheated fully due to human error.

Mr Williams' daughter spat out the chicken burger and said the meat was "freezing". Credit: Simon Williams

Mr Williams said he bought the meal from his local drive-through and his daughter had a nasty shock when he arrived home and she bit into her food.

Mr Williams said: "When we went home my daughter said, 'my chicken is freezing' and she spat the chicken out thank goodness.

"When I felt the chicken it was freezing, it wasn’t cooked at all - stone cold. We took the meal straight back to Cross Hands McDonald’s and asked for the manager."

He added: "As I was leaving, a lady came in holding a meal and I asked her 'what’s wrong?'. She replied saying it was frozen, and it was the same meal I bought for my daughter.

"She said it wasn’t the first time it’s happened to her.

"This could have made my daughter seriously ill. The following day, I went back as the refund didn’t go into my bank. The manager was great, very apologetic, and gave me the refund."

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear about this customer’s experience.

"Food safety is of the utmost importance to us and we place great emphasis on quality control, following rigorous standards in order to avoid any imperfections. Unfortunately on this occasion we did not meet these standards."As soon as the team were made aware, they conducted a restaurant-level investigation and concluded that the product had not been reheated fully due to human error.

"The restaurant team have been reminded of the correct procedures to help ensure this does not happen again. We would encourage the customer to contact our customer services team who can provide further assistance."