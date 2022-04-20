A large mural of Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has been painted on a building in his hometown, Port Talbot.

The Welsh star was voted for by the local community to become the next legend to be immortalised as part of a street art trail in the town.

Mr Sheen is a regular supporter of local charitable causes and revealed last year that he has turned himself into a "not-for-profit actor".

The mural was created by one of the UK's leading female graffiti artists, Hazard One, from Bristol.

It is hoped this new spray painting will help continue Port Talbot's claim as the "street art capital of Wales", following the departure of Banksy's 'Season's Greetings' artwork.

The building-sized mural is part of ARTwalk Port Talbot - a route that uses an app and guides people on a tour of urban art around the town.

The aim of the Heritage Lottery Wales funded project is to celebrate Port Talbot through street art and to boost footfall in the town centre.

Committee member for ARTwalk, Beverly Simmonds-Owen, said: "Michael Sheen is not just known for his fame, but locally for his charity work and commitment to the town.

"His love for his hometown shows in so much of what he does and the feeling is mutual because the town loves him right back.”

Artist Hazard has already painted murals of Richard Burton and Peg Entwistle in Port Talbot. Credit: Paul Jenkins

Mr Sheen previously said he moved back to Wales to "make a difference in someone's life" and focus on campaigns helping Welsh people.

The Welsh activist even sold two houses in order to continue financially supporting and organising the 2019 Homeless World Cup in Cardiff.

He also set up a creative arts scheme to help people from working class and under-represented communities in the UK, break into the industry.

Port Talbot recently lost its most famous street art work as Banksy's 'Season's Greetings' was moved removed in February and transported across the border to England. The piece had appeared on the outside of a steelworker's private garage in the community of Taibach in December 2018.

Paul Jenkins, ARTwalk founder said the Banksy piece has left behind a creative legacy in the town.

“The loss of the Banksy was a blow to many in the town," he said.

"But it has supercharged the street art revolution happening here, new pieces are springing up all over the place from local and international artists.”

The Michael Sheen mural can be found on Forge Road and has been funded by Tata Steel and CJ Construction, with donations from locals.