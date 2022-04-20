Police say a member of nursing staff at Wrexham Maelor Hospital has been arrested following a report of "possible ill-treatment" of patients.

The health board said it had been made aware of allegations against a member of staff regarding a "vulnerable patient", which it referred to North Wales Police.

Police said the allegation related to concerns of abuse of position and possible ill-treatment of patients.

The staff member was arrested in connection with the allegations and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "On Thursday, 24 March, we received reports from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board of an incident involving a member of nursing staff at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

"The report related to concerns of abuse of position and possible ill-treatment of patients.

"The individual was arrested in connection with this report, and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

"The Health Board are assisting officers with their investigations and our enquiries remain ongoing."

A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said: “We were recently made aware of allegations against a member of staff regarding a vulnerable patient and immediately referred the matter to North Wales Police.

"Whilst we are working with all relevant authorities, this remains a matter under police investigation. Therefore we will not be making any further comment at this time.”