A body has been discovered in the River Severn near Newtown in Powys.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed the body was found on Wednesday 20 April.

In a statement, the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that a body was found in the River Severn near Newtown early on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 20th 2022.

"The body has not been formally identified as yet, however the family of a man, who had been reported missing in the Newtown area, are aware and are being supported by officers.”