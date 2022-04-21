A disabled man has been left significantly injured after trying to halt a "callous" pair attempting to snatch his dog.

The 63-year-old, who uses a mobility scooter, was taking his Boxer puppy for a walk in Caerwys on Sunday (April 17) when a man and a woman tried to pull the dog away from him.

He managed to hold onto the dog's lead, but in the struggle he was pulled from his scooter onto the path - leaving him with injuries to his face and upper body.

The theft attempt took place near Caerwys bowling green. Credit: Google Maps

Thankfully, the pair - a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s - fled empty handed as local youths intervened.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the attempted theft, which occurred at around 4pm, adjacent to the Caerwys bowling green.

'Callous and cowardly'

Investigating officer PC Ellie Evans, from Mold Police station, described the offenders as "callous" and "cowardly" and praised the local youths for preventing any further injury to the local man.

She said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the couple suspected of this offence.

"The female is described as white, of medium build, about 5’8 with pink and black shoulder length hair. She wore a short-sleeved dark red t-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

"The man, also white, is described as of medium build, 5’10 with short black hair and a goatee beard. He appeared smartly dressed.

"I would also remind local people to remain vigilant at all times and report any suspicious behaviour to us immediately.”

Reports relating to this incident can be made online or via 101, quoting incident number B053979.

