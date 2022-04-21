Play Brightcove video

The father of a five-year-old murdered by his mother and step-father has said "the hole in his heart will never be healed".

Logan Mwangi's body was found dumped in the River Ogmore on July 31 2021.

His mother Angharad Williamson, 31, step-father John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy have all been found guilty of his murder today (April 21).

Speaking after the verdicts were delivered outside Cardiff Crown Court, Logan's biological father Ben Mwangi said: "Logan was the most beautiful boy whose life has been tragically cut short.

Logan Mwangi's father described him as a "beautiful boy." Credit: South Wales Police

"The world is a cold and darker place without his smile and happy energy with which he lived his life.

"The hole that has been left in the hearts of all who knew and loved him will never be filled.

"No amount of time can heal the wounds that have been inflicted. The wonderful memories of my son will never be tarnished. They will forever be in my heart and soul.

"I loved him so much and somehow I have to live my life knowing that I will never get to see him grow up into the wonderful man I knew that he could be.

"I would like to thank South Wales Police and the prosecution team who have worked tirelessly to bring those responsible for my son's murder to court. From all of us, thank you for doing an amazing job at getting justice for my son."

The judge adjourned the case for sentencing at a date to be fixed.