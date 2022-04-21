A man who posed as a teenage boy on social media to prey on children as young as 11 has been jailed.

Samuel Morris, 23, had been posing as a 16 year-old boy on Snapchat and Instagram to meet children and establish relationships with them.

He encouraged the children to send indecent images of themselves which he captured with screen recording equipment, before sharing with a number of other sex offenders on online forums.

A police investigation resulted in 31 children aged between 11 and 15 years being identified as victims.

Morris, from Swansea, pleaded guilty to 40 counts of sexual offences against children at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Thursday, April 21.

Morris pleaded guilty to numerous sexual offences at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court. Credit: PA

He also pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children of Category A, B, C, extreme pornography and prohibited images and to the distribution of indecent images of children online.

He was jailed for 11 years and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Jones, who led the investigation, said: “As a result of the complex and thorough investigation by detectives from the force’s Specialist Crime Team and POLIT, Morris had little choice but to enter his guilty plea to the charges placed before him.

“Our investigation involved the examination of numerous social media platforms accessed by Morris to groom his young victims. We were able to identify and safeguard 31 children from the UK and beyond.

“Working with forensic examiner DC Anthony Kirby and in liaison with police colleagues in Australia and the USA we were able to ensure that all the children who were victims of Morris’ crimes were successfully identified.

“I want to pay tribute to the bravery of the young victims in this investigation for speaking to police and supporting this prosecution.

“The Police Online Investigation Team is a dedicated unit that specialises in identifying offenders who target children online and commit child sex offences.

“Tackling online child sexual exploitation is a national priority for law enforcement and we are pursuing more offenders and safeguarding more children than ever before.

“I encourage all parents who have children that access social media platforms to monitor your child’s online activity and encourage your child to discuss any incidents that may occur online. Working together, we can ensure that children are aware of the dangers presented online by offenders such as Samuel Morris.’’