Police bodycam footage from the morning Logan Mwangi's body was discovered shows his mother screaming for him - despite knowing she had murdered him.

Angharad Williamson and Logan's stepfather, John Cole, are seen together on the bodyworn camera footage as Williamson cries: "He is unconscious, why is he unconscious?"

"I don't know", replies Cole.

The pair had in fact murdered the five-year-old boy before Cole and a teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had dumped his lifeless body in the River Ogmore.

"He's my baby", Williamson continues to cry in the footage. "What's going on?"

Later, on the doorstep of her home in Sarn, Bridgend, Williamson is recorded telling a police officer: "If he is unconscious, he needs me. He needs warm clothes. He needs mum."

Williamson, 31, and Cole, 40, were convicted of murdering Logan Mwangi by a jury of five men and seven women at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday (April 21).

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was also found guilty of murder.

Logan, a previously "smiling, cheerful little boy", was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, on the morning of July 31, 2021.

The youngster had suffered 56 external cuts and bruises, and "catastrophic" internal injuries, which were likened to a high-speed road accident.

Williamson had phoned the police at 5.45am that day to report Logan missing - claiming to have awoken to find him gone and accusing a woman of taking him.

Police arrived at the flat to find Williamson hysterical, while Cole and the youth could be seen walking around the area calling for him.

Prosecutors said this was part of an "elaborate" cover-up concocted by the defendants and all three were accused of perverting the course of justice, of which Williamson and the youth were convicted.

Experts said the injuries could have only been caused by a "brutal and sustained assault" inflicted on Logan in the hours, or days, prior to his death. They also said the injuries were "consistent with child abuse".

The judge adjourned the case for sentencing at a date to be fixed.