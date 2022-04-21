Play Brightcove video

The call that Angharad Williamson made to South Wales Police has been released.

The 999 call of a mother who murdered her son has been released by police.

Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found dead in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, on the morning of July 31 2021.

He had suffered catastrophic injuries likened to those found on victims of high-speed crashes or someone who had fallen from a height.

His mother Angharad Williamson, 30, has today (April 21) been found guilty of murder at Cardiff Crown Court, along with the boy's stepfather John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot legally be identified.

During the trial, the jury were played the 999 call which Williamson made to police.

The call starts with the woman wailing: "Please please help me, my son, I don't know - he's not here."

She continued: "I tucked him into bed last night and I've just woken up and my son isn't here."

Williamson screams her son's name multiple times during the call and is told by the operator to "take a breath" and to stop shouting.

She can then be heard apparently leaving the house as she spots the back gate is open and says John Cole has gone to look for the five-year-old. She describes Cole as Logan's "stepdad but virtually dad".

But the "chilling" call was described as "all an act" by the prosecution during the trial.

Logan Mwangi Credit: South Wales Police

Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said: “It might sound like a heartfelt call of distress from a mother reporting her child missing.

"But with knowledge of the CCTV and the proof that Angharad Williamson knew exactly what was going on that night, the prosecution say that the 999 call is in fact chilling.

"It demonstrates the extent to which Williamson was prepared to lie and her ability to put on a performance to save her own skin, even when dealing with the death of her own five-year-old child.”

The judge adjourned the case for sentencing at a date to be fixed.