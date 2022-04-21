The family of a 90-year-old grandfather whose death has prompted a murder investigation have paid tribute to him.

Michael Hodson was found unresponsive outside a property in Abergavenny on April 5, and died of his injuries in hospital on April 8.

A 68-year-old women from Abergavenny was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on conditional bail.

Mr Hodson's family described him as "the most gentle of gentlemen."

A tribute written by his daughters said: "Daddy was a wonderful husband, father, step-father, grandfather and friend to so many people. He was the most gentle of gentlemen – kind and unassuming.

“He was happiest in nature, tending to his vegetables and planting trees. He loved his many trips to Scotland where he spent happy times with friends on river banks.

“He leaves a huge hole in the lives of all those that loved him and the twinkle in his eyes will always shine on.”

Anyone with information which could assist the police investigation is asked to call 101 or send a direct message to the force on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200115123.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.