There is always debate about finding the right balance between development and nature. And when the two come into contact, it can often lead to conflict.

The Welsh countryside is a national asset which supports communities, tourism and wildlife. And it has been that way for centuries.

In 1800, the Welsh artist Penry Williams put his paintbrush to canvas and created a masterpiece of farmland in an area known as Pontsarn, at the rural north end of Merthyr Tydfil. He was inspired by the natural beauty of the landscape, and the serenity of the countryside there.

More than two hundred years later, that landscape still exists. It has been largely untouched, and is still inspiring thousands of local people and tourists every year.

But in recent weeks, Dwr Cymru Welsh Water have announced a plan to buy 101 acres of that green pasture, and build a new water treatment plant on the site.

They say a healthy supply of fresh drinking water for 700,000 customers is vital for the future, and with the three current plants nearing the end of their operational lives, work must begin on designing and constructing a brand new facility.

Martin Hennessey is from the company. He said: "We need a reliable, efficient, and up to date treatment works to meet demand and cope with the impacts of climate change.

"This scheme is an essential infrastructure project that will provide future generations with high quality drinking water at an affordable price."

'An industrial estate eyesore'

The idea of building on Pontsarn, however, has infuriated many local people. They believe that there are other sites within the county borough of Merthyr Tydfil that could be used to create a 'state of the art' modern treatment plant - others which are not in the gateway of the Brecon Beacons National Park.

Malcolm Blandford's house would overlook what he calls an "industrial estate eyesore".

He said: "In planning terms, I don't have a right to a view sadly. But my concern is the statutory designations that are on this site in terms of environment, ecology and archaeology. Why pick this site? There are easier sites to develop."

For their part, Dwr Cymru Welsh Water say they have actually looked at twelve sites in detail to locate this facility, and the one at Pontsarn is the one preferred to meet the requirements of a water treatment works fit for the 21st century.

But that argument is still not holding water with the local community.

On Thursday (April 21) I filmed a protest opposite the proposed site. There were 126 demonstrators gathered to make their voices heard, all waving homemade banners and placards.

"Do not destroy our ancient countryside" one said.

Another said: "Pontsarn - for the people, not for profit".

Campaigners say the pasture is the "green lungs of Merthyr".

And one was a direct plea to Dwr Cymru Welsh Water:"Keep your promise to 'look after our beautiful environment now and for years to come'."

Fran Bevan, who organised the protest, has begun the campaign group 'Protect Pontsarn'. She says: "I've called it the green lungs of Merthyr, and now they want to take that away from us. And we've seen within the last two weeks, two and a half thousand members joining us. And I think the turnout today, at such short notice, shows how determined the community feels about it, because it's our Pontsarn."

But Dwr Cymru Welsh Water say that if they are successful in obtaining planning permission, the works can be done in a manner that sits sympathetically in the landscape and enhances the local environment. They also want to get community input into the design of the plant.

Martin Hennessey, their Director of Capital Delivery, sayid: "this is an optimal location to get the raw water to the site and connect up to our existing network of pipes. It minimises operating carbon by positioning the works at an elevation high enough to minimise pumping requirements, offers protection against flooding, and has a good national power grid connection."

Though none of these points are accepted by the local community.

Protestor Emma Bush talks about Merthyr Tydfil's ambition to become even more of a tourism destination. Pontsarn is one of the county borough's most visited places, with the ruins of Morlais Castle looking down on the area.

And in an AirBnb poll, released this Easter, Merthyr Tydfil was revealed in the top ten holiday locations across the UK.

'Our landscapes were once black with our coal mining past. Now they're green, they want to turn them back again'

Emma said: "We are doing this really good job of rebranding ourselves, and then they want to slap an industrial plant in the middle of our green spaces. Our landscapes were once black with our coal mining past. Now they're green, they want to turn them back again."

If their proposals were given the go ahead, Dwr Cymru Welsh Water plans to turn the three current water treatment sites into community amenity facilities. They say they want to consult with residents on how best to use them for recreation and 'rewilding', so they can enhance biodiversity in a nature crisis.

But those fighting to 'protect Pontsarn', are hitting back strongly. They say that the area they want to develop is already rich in rare wildlife and plantlife. And any development there would desecrate their beloved landscape forever.

With the proposals set to go out to formal consultation this summer, the story is far from over. Dwr Cymru Welsh Water says it aims to commence construction in 2025, with a plan for the new facility to be active by 2030.

If local people have their way though, it will never get off the ground.