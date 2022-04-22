Bluebells risk endangerment if people continue to trample on the plants, Wales' largest woodland conservation charity has warned.

The Woodland Trust, also known as Coed Cadw, looks after 100 bluebell sites across Wales and works to better protect the flower.

It's thought the sensitive plants, which usually bloom in April and May, can take at least five years to grow and colonise.

And the charity has warned that people straying from paths for "perfect photos" or to escape crowds is resulting in the plants becoming increasingly rare.

'Those first few footsteps soon turn into man-made paths'

Director Natalie Buttriss explained just how vital the plants are both ecologically and culturally for future generations: "The spectacular spring-time sight of a bluebell-carpeted woodland is something everyone should have the chance to enjoy, and the early blooms provide an important source of pollen and nectar for emerging insects.

"Because large colonies can take so long to establish, they are often found in ancient woodlands.

Once bluebell bulbs are damaged, they cannot produce enough energy to flower and reproduce. Credit: Don Brubacher / Woodland Trust

"Sadly, in Wales, ancient woodland is rare; it covers only 4.5% of the land surface - so the places which remain are extremely precious. It is vital for us to safeguard these areas and protect them, so that future generations can enjoy these important plants for years to come", the charity's director added.

The Woodland Trust, with more than 500,000 supporters, aims to protect and restore ancient woodland, as well as plant native trees and plants to help create a resilient landscape for people and wildlife.

Once bluebell bulbs are damaged, they cannot produce enough energy to flower and reproduce.

Areas which see a high number of people walking through can also cause entire colonies of these delicate flowers to die out.

How you can help protect nature:

Stay on the paths

Take dog mess and litter home with you

Protect wildlife by keeping dogs close

Stay fire free

Leave sleepovers to the wildlife

Be considerate with den building

Park with consideration for others

Swimming is for wildlife only

Check access rules before cycling

Acres of bluebells have already been lost through people trampling on the delicate flowers. Credit: Rob Grange / Woodland Trust

Coed Cadw estate manager Kylie Jones Mattock said: "It can be very tempting to stray from the path for that perfect photo, or to get away from the crowds. But those first few footsteps soon turn into man-made paths, with lots of people doing the same thing.

"We have seen it happen on multiple sites, resulting in the loss of what adds up to be acres of blooms.

"Because of this, we are appealing for visitors to our bluebell woods to enjoy the natural splendour while protecting the flowers - by sticking to proper paths and keeping dogs on leads."

Some of Wales' best bluebell woods include Graig Fawr in Margam and Green Castle Woods in Llangain near Carmarthen.

Bluebells - Did you know?